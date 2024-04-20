China takes home four golds, Australia one in Diving World Cup in Xi'an

Quan Hongchan (R)/Chen Yuxi of China compete during the women's 10m synchronised final at the World Acquatics Diving World Cup 2024 Super Final Stop 1 in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

XI'AN, China, April 19 (Xinhua) --Chinese divers captivated 4,717 locals as they dominated four out of five events on the opening day of the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2024 Super Final here on Friday.

In the women's 10m platform, Olympic champions Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan showcased their prowess, earning a commanding 364.86 points. In a closely contested battle for the medals, Caeli Mckay and Kate Miller of Canada secured silver with 296.10 points, while Kseniia Bailo and Sofiia Lyskun of Ukraine claimed bronze with 294.42 points. Viviana del Angel Peniche and Alejandra Estudillo Torres of Mexico settled for fourth place with 292.74 points.

"We didn't expect such a large turnout of fans to watch our competition. We're thrilled and grateful for their support," said Chen.

Quan, known for her victory in the women's 10m platform at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games and her penchant for collecting dolls, immediately took a liking to the mascot Tang Niu when awarded one at the medal ceremony. Tang Niu, a chubby girl figure, is inspired by the Terracotta women of the Tang Dynasty, blending traditional makeup features with modern comic aesthetics.

"I adore the Tang Niu mascot. It's cute and rich in Xi'an's local cultural elements. My doll collection now boasts one more character," said Quan, whose bag is adorned with nearly 30 doll pendants.

Yang Hao and Lian Junjie clinched another title in the men's 10m platform synchro, while Wang Zongyuan and Long Daoyi secured gold in the men's 3m springboard synchro. Team China dominated the mixed team event to close out the day.

"As the last major competition before the Paris Olympic Games and being held in my hometown, I'm thrilled to compete in front of my family and local friends. With my partner Lian, I feel powerful and confident. It's been a great competition," said Xi'an native Yang Hao.

Veteran Thomas Daley of Britain expressed satisfaction with their steady performance, securing the second position from start to finish in the men's 10m platform synchro.

"The audience is always fantastic in China; it's exhilarating to dive in front of such a large crowd. While there are areas we can improve, our dives are becoming more consistent. I'm eager for the next competition, the Paris Olympic Games," Daley remarked.

Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia claimed victory in the women's 3m springboard synchro after taking the lead following the fourth dive, finishing with 284.67 points. They narrowly edged out America's Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook by 0.60 points, with Elena Bertocchi and Chiara Pellacani of Italy securing third place with 268.92 points.

"It was a hard-fought victory, a tough competition. During the event, we focused solely on our dives without looking at the scores. Yesterday, we visited the Terracotta Warriors, which was a special experience to learn about Xi'an's history. Today, receiving the Tang Niu mascot was fantastic; it's probably the best one we've received. It's in the Tang style!" Keeney exclaimed.

On Saturday, the women's and men's 3m springboard individual events will take place at the Xi'an Aquatic Center, with a total of 85 world elite divers competing in the World Cup Super Final.

