Death toll in Myanmar earthquake rises to 3,455: official media

Xinhua) 10:14, April 06, 2025

YANGON, April 5 (Xinhua) -- The powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar has claimed 3,455 lives, left 4,840 people injured, and 214 remain unaccounted for as of Saturday, according to the official media Myanmar Radio and Television.

