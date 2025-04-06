3rd batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies by Chinese gov't arrives in Myanmar
The third batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies for earthquake disaster relief dispatched by the Chinese government arrives at Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, April 5, 2025. (Photo by Haymhan Aung/Xinhua)
YANGON, April 5 (Xinhua) -- The third batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government arrived at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar on Saturday.
