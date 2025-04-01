Home>>
Chinese teams race against time in Myanmar quake relief
(Ecns.cn) 14:38, April 01, 2025
Members from a Chinese rescue team search for survivors at a quake site in Mandalay city, Myanmar, March 31, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
The death toll from Friday's 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,056, with approximately 3,900 people injured and nearly 270 reported missing, according to the country's State Administration Council Information Team on Monday.
