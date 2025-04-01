Home>>
Experts from China's Yunnan race against time in Myanmar quake relief
(Xinhua) 08:33, April 01, 2025
Experts of a rescue and medical team from China's Yunnan Province check the patients at a hospital in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, March 31, 2025. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)
An expert of a rescue and medical team from China's Yunnan Province checks a wounded at a hospital in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, March 31, 2025. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)
Experts of a rescue and medical team from China's Yunnan Province check the patients at a hospital in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, March 31, 2025. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)
Experts of a rescue and medical team from China's Yunnan Province analyze drinking water and daily water collected at a hospital in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, March 31, 2025. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)
