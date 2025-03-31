China's border province sends more relief supplies to quake-hit Myanmar

Xinhua) 14:18, March 31, 2025

KUNMING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province sent more relief supplies worth 1 million yuan (about 139,310 U.S. dollars) to Myanmar on Monday after a massive earthquake struck the Southeast Asian country last Friday.

The supplies, including facial masks, protective clothing and medicines, will be delivered from the provincial capital Kunming to Nay Pyi Taw on Monday afternoon.

The first batch of 80 tents and 290 blankets was sent by the province, which borders Myanmar, to the quake-hit country via air on Saturday. On Sunday, a chartered flight carrying about 7.3 tonnes of relief goods, including clothes, medicines, instant noodles, tents and other daily necessities, departed from Kunming to Myanmar.

Earlier on Saturday, a 37-member rescue team from Yunnan Province arrived in Myanmar, before more rescuers rushed there to assist in disaster relief and rescue efforts. So far, they have rescued several survivors, including a pregnant woman.

About 1,700 people have died, 3,400 were injured, and 300 remain missing in the massive earthquake in Myanmar, according to Myanmar's State Administration Council on Sunday.

