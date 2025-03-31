HKSAR gov't rescue team arrives in Myanmar to assist in search, rescue work
Members of a rescue team from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government arrive in Yangon, Myanmar, March 29, 2025. The HKSAR government sent a 51-strong search and rescue team to earthquake-stricken areas in Myanmar on Saturday to assist in the search and rescue work. (Photo by Wang Shen/Xinhua)
YANGON, March 29 (Xinhua) -- A rescue team from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government arrived in Yangon, Myanmar on Saturday after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the country on Friday.
