China's Red Cross sends emergency aid to Myanmar following earthquake

Xinhua) 11:14, March 31, 2025

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has sent emergency humanitarian aid to Myanmar following a 7.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the country on Friday, the RCSC said on Saturday.

Emergency relief supplies, to be distributed through the Myanmar Red Cross Society, include 300 tents, 2,000 blankets, 600 folding beds and relief kits for 2,000 affected households. The supplies have been dispatched from a disaster relief center in southwest China's Yunnan Province, the RCSC said in a press release.

An international RCSC rescue team has also departed for Myanmar with necessary equipment to carry out humanitarian relief operations. The RCSC has said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide further assistance as needed.

The information team of Myanmar's State Administration Council on Saturday said that at least 1,002 people have been killed, 2,376 have been injured, and 30 are missing as a result of the earthquake.

