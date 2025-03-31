China sends 118 member rescue team to Myanmar

08:31, March 31, 2025 By Li Shangyi ( Chinadaily.com.cn

A team of 118 members of the China International Search and Rescue flew to Myanmar to assist disaster relief efforts on Sunday evening, according to the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management.

The members departed from Beijing at 7:38 pm Beijing time on two Y-20 transport aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force, bringing along with them six search and rescue dogs, two rescue vehicles, 634 sets of rescue equipment and supplies and medical materials.

They will first arrive in Nay Pyi Daw — capital of Myanmar — and then head to the areas stricken by the earthquake. The team includes earthquake experts, structural engineers, search and rescue personnel, medical staff and a search dog unit, it is also equipped with life detectors, demolition equipment, and a field hospital system, which enable the team to independently carry out 72-hour high-intensity rescue operations in two directions within the earthquake zone.

The CISAR, established in 2001, has assisted in over 20 international rescue missions, including the Indonesian tsunami and earthquakes in Pakistan and Nepal. It is certified by the United Nations as a professional heavy search and rescue team.

