7.9-magnitude quake strikes Myanmar: CENC

Xinhua) 14:55, March 28, 2025

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar at 2:20 p.m. Friday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 21.85 degrees north latitude and 95.95 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 30 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

