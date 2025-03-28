Home>>
7.9-magnitude quake strikes Myanmar: CENC
(Xinhua) 14:55, March 28, 2025
BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar at 2:20 p.m. Friday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 21.85 degrees north latitude and 95.95 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 30 km, said a report issued by the CENC.
