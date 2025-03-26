China launches emergency response after quake strikes Hebei

Xinhua) 10:41, March 26, 2025

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The China Earthquake Administration (CEA) on Wednesday launched a level-three emergency service response to the 4.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the county of Yongqing in north China's Hebei Province.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the earthquake hit at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday with a depth of 20 km.

Following the earthquake, the CEA immediately heard briefings from the bureaus in Hebei, Beijing and Tianjin, and urged strengthened monitoring, continuous assessment of the situation, and timely updates.

Working teams from the three local earthquake bureaus have been dispatched to the affected areas to support local governments in emergency response efforts.

No casualties have been reported so far.

