Home>>
China Search and Rescue Team recovers survivor in quake-hit Myanmar city Mandalay
(Xinhua) 08:38, March 31, 2025
MANDALAY, Myanmar, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China Search and Rescue Team successfully recovered a female survivor at the Great Wall Hotel quake site in Mandalay city, Myanmar, early on Monday.
The Chinese rescue team rescued the survivor after more than five hours of intense work. The survivor had been trapped for nearly 60 hours and had good vital signs when rescued.
This was the first survivor rescued by China Search and Rescue Team after they arrived in the hard-hit Mandalay city late on Sunday.
Another Chinese rescue team from Yunnan on Sunday morning rescued a survivor in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar's capital city, which was also severely-affected in Friday's earthquake.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese rescue teams racing against time to save lives in quake-hit Myanmar
- Devastating earthquake in Myanmar claims over 1,000 lives, over 2,300 injuries
- China's friendship association extends sympathies, condolences to Myanmar following earthquake
- China's border province sends relief supplies to quake-hit Myanmar
- Chinese national rescue team leaves for earthquake-hit Myanmar
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.