China Search and Rescue Team recovers survivor in quake-hit Myanmar city Mandalay

Xinhua) 08:38, March 31, 2025

MANDALAY, Myanmar, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China Search and Rescue Team successfully recovered a female survivor at the Great Wall Hotel quake site in Mandalay city, Myanmar, early on Monday.

The Chinese rescue team rescued the survivor after more than five hours of intense work. The survivor had been trapped for nearly 60 hours and had good vital signs when rescued.

This was the first survivor rescued by China Search and Rescue Team after they arrived in the hard-hit Mandalay city late on Sunday.

Another Chinese rescue team from Yunnan on Sunday morning rescued a survivor in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar's capital city, which was also severely-affected in Friday's earthquake.

