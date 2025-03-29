Chinese national rescue team leaves for earthquake-hit Myanmar

People's Daily Online) 14:07, March 29, 2025

China has dispatched a national rescue team to assist in disaster relief efforts following a devastating 7.9-magnitude earthquake that jolted Myanmar on Friday, causing severe casualties and infrastructure damage.

On Saturday morning, the 82-member Chinese rescue team, carrying rescue equipment and supplies, departed from the Beijing Capital International Airport aboard a chartered Air China flight, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The 82-member Chinese rescue team, carrying rescue equipment and supplies, depart from the Beijing Capital International Airport aboard a chartered Air China flight on Mar. 29, 2025, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management. (People's Daily Online/Hao Ping, Wen Qiyu)

