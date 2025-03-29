China ready to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to quake-hit Myanmar: FM spokesperson

March 29, 2025

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to do its best to provide emergency humanitarian assistance and support to the affected area in Myanmar in light of their need to help people there carry out disaster relief and rescue and pull through this trying time, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to provide more information about Chinese casualties in the 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar and China's assistance in disaster relief and rescue efforts.

Noting Myanmar is China's friendly neighbor, the spokesperson said that China is closely following the situation after the earthquake and extends sincere sympathies to Myanmar.

"We hope and believe that the government and people of Myanmar will overcome difficulties and rebuild their home at an early date," the spokesperson said.

After the earthquake, the Chinese Embassy and Consulate-General in Myanmar immediately activated the emergency response mechanism and released relevant consular notice. They fully gathered and verified information to find out if any Chinese institutions, companies or nationals have been affected, the spokesperson said, noting that so far, no deaths have been reported among Chinese nationals there.

"The people of China and Myanmar enjoy a profound 'pauk-phaw' (fraternal) friendship. We feel for the people of Myanmar over the disaster," the spokesperson said.

