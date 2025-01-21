Formal ceasefire agreement reached between Myanmar government, Kokang armed group under China's mediation

Xinhua) 09:03, January 21, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Myanmar government and Kokang's Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) have reached and signed a formal ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on Jan. 18, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference on Monday.

Mao said under China's mediation, the Myanmar government and MNDAA held their seventh round of peace talks in Kunming, China's Yunnan Province, in mid-January, and that both parties expressed gratitude for China's efforts to facilitate the successful outcome of the talks.

She said the easing of the tensions in northern Myanmar is in the common interests of various parties in Myanmar and regional nations, and will contribute to the security, stability and development of the China-Myanmar border area.

"China and Myanmar are friendly neighbors, and China firmly opposes any conflict or unrest in Myanmar," Mao said, adding that it is hoped that all parties would maintain the momentum of the ceasefire and peace talks, earnestly implement the consensus reached, de-escalate tensions proactively, and resolve related issues through further dialogues and consultations.

China will firmly support Myanmar's efforts to safeguard its independence, sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity, firmly support Myanmar's efforts to secure domestic peace, stability, and economic development, and firmly support Myanmar's efforts to achieve political reconciliation and advance its domestic political agenda within the constitutional framework, the spokesperson said.

"China will continue to actively promote peace talks and provide support and assistance for the peace process in northern Myanmar," she said.

