China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand agree to step up joint efforts to combat cross-border crimes

Xinhua) 09:11, August 17, 2024

The Informal Discussion Between the Foreign Ministers of China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand is held in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Aug. 16, 2024. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Than Swe, and Eksiri Pintaruchi, Thai permanent secretary of foreign affairs, attended the informal discussion. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

BANGKOK, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand discussed cross-border crimes Friday at the Informal Discussion Between the Foreign Ministers of China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that security is the prerequisite and foundation for the development of all countries. At present, he said, the security situation in the region is undergoing complex changes, and cross-border crimes such as online gambling and telecom fraud have persisted, jeopardizing the safety of people's lives and property, and affecting social stability and national image.

Only when countries in the region step up their joint efforts to combat these crimes can the high incidence of criminal offenses be effectively reversed, said Wang.

He said the China-proposed Global Security Initiative has received positive responses from countries including Laos, Myanmar and Thailand. On the basis of mutual respect for sovereignty, the four countries have jointly carried out a series of activities to combat cross-border crimes and arrested more than 50,000 people involved in gambling and fraud since last year, Wang added.

Taking the Global Security Initiative as a guide, China is willing to work with other countries to increase joint efforts to crack down on cross-border crimes and safeguard the tranquility of their homelands.

He called for tightening the border control network, guarding the borders of each country, controlling important ports, and completely blocking illegal border crossing routes of ill-intentioned people.

Wang also urged to facilitate the smooth exchange of intelligence and information and continue to carry out joint operations to repatriate the lawless persons who have fled across the border and bring them to justice in a timely manner.

He urged to convene a ministerial meeting on law enforcement and security cooperation in the Lancang-Mekong region at an early date, advance the operation of "the Safety of the Lancang-Mekong Region," mobilize resources from all sides, integrate human resources, intelligence, technology and equipment, coordinate joint operations among the four countries, and comprehensively enhance the efficiency of transnational cooperation. Countries should deepen exchanges and cooperation in legal and judicial fields, conduct judicial and law enforcement training and coordinated training, and enhance their combatting and governance capacity, Wang said.

The four sides agreed to strengthen cooperation and maintain closer coordination, and intensify efforts to combat cross-border crimes such as online gambling and telecom fraud, drug trafficking and human trafficking, so as to jointly safeguard the peace and tranquility of the region.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)