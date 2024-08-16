Paetongtarn Shinawatra elected as Thailand's new PM

Xinhua) 14:22, August 16, 2024

BANGKOK, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a candidate backed by Thailand's Pheu Thai-led coalition, was elected as the country's new prime minister on Friday after winning a simple majority in a parliamentary vote.

Paetongtarn was the only candidate nominated to be the new prime minister during the parliamentary vote, which came following a court-ruled dismissal of then Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in an ethics violation case earlier this week.

After a roll call vote that lasted nearly two hours, President of the National Assembly Wan Muhamad Noor Matha announced that Paetongtarn received 319 votes of support out of the current 493 legislators, more than the simple majority required for approval.

She will be pending formal appointment by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn to become the second female premier and the youngest one in the Southeast Asian country.

The 37-year-old Pheu Thai Party leader, also the youngest daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, highlighted the ruling coalition's resolution in addressing the economic challenges on Thursday after the coalition confirmed her nomination.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)