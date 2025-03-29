We Are China

Chinese rescue team arrives at Myanmar after strong tremors

Xinhua) 10:13, March 29, 2025

YANGON, March 29 (Xinhua) -- A rescue team from southwest China's Yunnan Province arrived at Yangon, Myanmar, early Saturday after a massive earthquake jolted the Southeast Asian country on Friday.

At least 144 people were killed and 732 injured in Myanmar after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the country on Friday.

Myanmar's State Administration Council Chairman, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, called for assistance from the international community, according to local reports.

