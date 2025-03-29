Home>>
Chinese rescue team arrives at Myanmar after strong tremors
(Xinhua) 10:13, March 29, 2025
YANGON, March 29 (Xinhua) -- A rescue team from southwest China's Yunnan Province arrived at Yangon, Myanmar, early Saturday after a massive earthquake jolted the Southeast Asian country on Friday.
At least 144 people were killed and 732 injured in Myanmar after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the country on Friday.
Myanmar's State Administration Council Chairman, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, called for assistance from the international community, according to local reports.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.