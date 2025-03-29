China's border province sends relief supplies to quake-hit Myanmar

Xinhua) 14:31, March 29, 2025

KUNMING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province has sent tents, blankets and folding beds to Myanmar on Saturday morning, after a massive earthquake jolted the Southeast Asian country on Friday.

The first batch of 80 tents and 290 blankets was sent to Myanmar via air at around 6:30 a.m. from the provincial capital Kunming. Preparation and transportation efforts for additional relief supplies are still underway, according to the Yunnan Food and Strategic Reserves Bureau.

Earlier on Saturday, a 37-member rescue team from Yunnan Province arrived in Myanmar, while a group of 16 Chinese volunteers also set out for the quake-hit areas to assist in disaster relief and rescue efforts.

So far the devastating quake has killed 1,002 people, injured 2,376 and left 30 missing in Myanmar, according to the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council.

