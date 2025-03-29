Xi extends condolences to Myanmar's leader over earthquake

Xinhua) 13:31, March 29, 2025

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday extended condolences to Myanmar's leader Min Aung Hlaing over the massive earthquake that hit the country on Friday.

In a message, Xi said he was shocked to learn of the strong earthquake in Myanmar, which caused heavy casualties and property losses.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi mourned the deaths and extended sincere condolences to the bereaved families, the injured and the people affected by the disaster.

China and Myanmar are a community of shared future sharing weal and woe, and the two peoples enjoy a profound fraternal friendship, said Xi.

China is ready to provide assistance, and support efforts to overcome the disaster and rebuild homes at an early date, he said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Saturday also extended condolences to Min Aung Hlaing over the earthquake.

