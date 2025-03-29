China's friendship association extends sympathies, condolences to Myanmar following earthquake

Xinhua) 15:31, March 29, 2025

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) extended its heartfelt sympathies to those affected by the strong earthquake in Myanmar through a message of support on Friday.

The association also conveyed its condolences to the members of the bereaved families in its message to the Myanmar-China Friendship Association.

Highlighting the geographical proximity and the deep bond between the two countries, the CPAFFC said that the Chinese people are deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of their friends in Myanmar, and share their pain and sorrow.

The CPAFFC said it is ready to work with the Myanmar-China Friendship Association to help with relief efforts. It also conveyed hope that those affected will overcome the disaster, rebuild their homes, and return to normal life as soon as possible.

A 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar at 2:20 p.m. Friday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The information team of Myanmar's State Administration Council said on Saturday that so far, 1,002 people have been killed, 2,376 injured, and 30 remain missing.

Established in Beijing in 1954, the CPAFFC is a non-governmental body dedicated to enhancing friendly exchanges between China and the rest of the world.

