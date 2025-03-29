We Are China

Chinese rescue team arrives in Myanmar after strong tremors

Xinhua) 13:35, March 29, 2025

Chinese rescuers arrive at the Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, March 29, 2025. A rescue team from southwest China's Yunnan Province arrived in Yangon, Myanmar, early Saturday after a massive earthquake jolted the Southeast Asian country on Friday. At least 144 people were killed and 732 injured in Myanmar after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the country on Friday. Myanmar's State Administration Council Chairman, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, called for assistance from the international community, according to local reports. (Photo by Haymhan Aung/Xinhua)

YANGON, March 29 (Xinhua) -- A rescue team from southwest China's Yunnan Province arrived in Yangon, Myanmar, early Saturday after a massive earthquake jolted the Southeast Asian country on Friday.

At least 144 people were killed and 732 injured in Myanmar after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the country on Friday.

Myanmar's State Administration Council Chairman, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, called for assistance from the international community, according to local reports.

