Feature: Rescue convoys heading to quake-strike area in Myanmar

YANGON, March 29 (Xinhua) -- The only highway linking Myanmar's Yangon in the south and central Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay was severely damaged in the devastating earthquake that struck the southeast Asian country on Friday, Xinhua reporters witnessed when heading to the most affected areas.

At the 80-mile sign of the highway, it was clear to see that the highway was damaged, especially the bridges and the road connection, and a lot of the road surface was bulging. The further north the cars drove, the more serious the road damage became.

At the toll booth at the 115-mile sign, the makeshift security checkpoint nearby has collapsed. Many bridges and roads on the highway from this point to Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay are reportedly damaged and can not be used.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the country on Friday, leaving at least 144 people dead and 732 injured, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council said.

Many buildings were damaged, and rescue operations are underway. Myanmar's State Administration Council Chairman, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, has called for assistance from the international community.

Alongside the highway, some communities in Yangon were still without electricity. Official reports said that the earthquake caused a power supply system failure. Mobile networks were also not working smoothly, and there was no mobile signal in some areas of Yangon.

At the toll booth, the windows and the floors of some restaurants were broken and warped. Hotels have been closed. Several buses, private cars and ambulances were parked in the rest area. More than 10 rescue workers in orange clothes were forming a team next to the ambulance.

The highway was only opened to rescue convoys due to curfew time at night and small cars were allowed to pass at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Myanmar's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology said Saturday morning that 12 aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 2.8 to 7.5.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the United Nations system is mobilizing to support people in need in Southeast Asian countries.

A rescue team from southwest China's Yunnan Province arrived at Yangon, Myanmar, early Saturday.

