Rescue team from China's border province leaves for quake-hit Myanmar

Xinhua) 13:52, March 29, 2025

Rescuers prepare to leave for quake-hit Myanmar at the Kunming Changshui international airport in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 29, 2025. (Photo by Zhou Li/Xinhua)

KUNMING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- A rescue team from southwest China's Yunnan Province left for Myanmar on Saturday morning, after a massive earthquake jolted the Southeast Asian country on Friday.

The team, consisting of 37 members carrying emergency relief supplies such as life detectors, earthquake early warning systems and drones, departed from the Kunming Changshui international airport of Yunnan that borders Myanmar at about 6 a.m. They are expected to provide assistance in disaster relief and medical treatment efforts.

This photo shows emergency relief supplies at the Kunming Changshui international airport in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 29, 2025.

This photo shows Chinese rescuers aboard a plane heading for quake-hit Myanmar on March 29, 2025.

Rescuers arrange emergency relief equipment at the Kunming Changshui international airport in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 29, 2025.

