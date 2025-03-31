China International Search and Rescue Team arrives in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar

Xinhua) 08:35, March 31, 2025

NAY PYI TAW, Myanmar, March 30 (Xinhua) -- A total of 118 members of the China International Search and Rescue Team (CISAR) arrived in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on Sunday night.

The team consists of earthquake experts, structural engineers, search and rescue workers, medical personnel, and canine units. They are equipped with life detectors, demolition equipment, and field hospital systems.

Established in 2001, the CISAR is a United Nations-certified heavy-duty rescue team that has participated in over 20 international missions.

According to Myanmar's State Administration Council on Sunday, about 1,700 people died, 3,400 were injured, and 300 remained missing in a massive 7.9-magnitude earthquake that hit the country on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)