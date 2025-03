Chinese government dispatches first batch of emergency humanitarian aid to Myanmar

Xinhua) 11:17, March 31, 2025

A staff member loads China's first batch of emergency humanitarian aid to Myanmar onto an airplane at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, capital of China, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China's first batch of emergency humanitarian earthquake relief supplies to Myanmar departed from Beijing Capital International Airport on Monday morning.

In response to a request from the Myanmar government, China has decided to provide Myanmar with 100 million yuan (13.9 million U.S. dollars) in emergency humanitarian aid to support earthquake relief efforts.

According to the China International Development Cooperation Agency, the initial supplies include tents, blankets and first aid kits.

