China's Yunnan sends relief supplies to Myanmar after massive earthquake

Xinhua) 13:23, March 31, 2025

Staff members check medicine to be sent to Myanmar for earthquake relief at a land port in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 29, 2025. Yunnan Province has sent relief supplies to Myanmar on Saturday, after a massive earthquake jolted the Southeast Asian country on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Workers transport tents to be sent to Myanmar for earthquake relief in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 29, 2025. Yunnan Province has sent relief supplies to Myanmar on Saturday, after a massive earthquake jolted the Southeast Asian country on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A worker carries boxes of instant noodles to be sent to Myanmar for earthquake relief in Ruili, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 29, 2025. Yunnan Province has sent relief supplies to Myanmar on Saturday, after a massive earthquake jolted the Southeast Asian country on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)