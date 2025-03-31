We Are China

Another Chinese rescue team arrives in Myanmar's quake-hit Mandalay city

Xinhua) 13:46, March 31, 2025

A member of the China Search and Rescue Team (L) conducts rescue work in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

YANGON, March 30 (Xinhua) -- China Search and Rescue Team arrived in the hard-hit Mandalay City in Myanmar at around 17:00 local time on Sunday, according to China's Ministry of Emergency Management.

The Chinese rescue team, upon arrival, reviewed the disaster situation with the Chinese consular mission and the local government.

The team immediately sent an emergency squad to carry out field survey in the area where people were buried.

Seismic experts in the team also conducted a safety assessment of the damage to the buildings of the Chinese Consulate General in Mandalay.

Three civilian rescue teams organized by the Ministry of Emergency Management had arrived in Myanmar ahead of Sunday's arrival of the China Search and Rescue Team.

