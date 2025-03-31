Home>>
Chinese Red Cross International Emergency Response Team arrives in Myanmar's Mandalay
(Xinhua) 14:11, March 31, 2025
MANDALAY, Myanmar, March 31 (Xinhua) -- A 15-member group of the Chinese Red Cross International Emergency Response Team arrived in Mandalay, Myanmar, early Monday.
The rescue team was organized under the coordination of China's Ministry of Emergency Management and the Red Cross Society of China.
The team will carry out earthquake relief efforts in the quake-struck Mandalay, including structure demolition, search and rescue operations, medical transport, healthcare assistance, and psychological counseling service.
Mandalay, the second-largest city in Myanmar, was hard hit by a 7.9-magnitude earthquake that jolted the Southeast Asian country Friday.
