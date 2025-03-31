Chinese rescuers save 4 lives in 7 hours in quake-stricken Myanmar

Xinhua) 14:15, March 31, 2025

Members from the China Search and Rescue Team and the civilian rescue team of RAMUNION RESCUE jointly transfer a survivor at a quake site in Mandalay city, Myanmar, March 31, 2025. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

MANDALAY, Myanmar, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese rescuers successfully pulled out another survivor at the Sky Villa residential area in Mandalay, Myanmar, at about 7:20 local time on Monday.

Chinese rescuers have rescued four survivors within seven hours in earthquake-hit Myanmar.

Earlier, the China Search and Rescue Team and a civilian rescue team of RAMUNION RESCUE pulled out a girl and a pregnant survivor at the Sky Villa quake scene at 05:37 and 06:20 local time, respectively, on Monday.

In addition, Chinese rescuers successfully rescued a female survivor at the Great Wall Hotel rescue site in Mandalay, Myanmar, at 00:40 local time on Monday.

Since Sunday, Chinese rescue teams have been conducting search and rescue efforts in the earthquake-hit areas of Myanmar.

A team from China's Yunnan province rescued an elderly man who had been trapped for nearly 40 hours under the rubble of a hospital in Nay Pyi Taw, another severely affected city, on Sunday. Members of the Blue Sky Rescue Team from China's Hunan Province rescued a survivor at the Mandalay Buddhist Hall in Mandalay city on the same day.

Members from the China Search and Rescue Team and the civilian rescue team of RAMUNION RESCUE jointly transfer a survivor at a quake site in Mandalay city, Myanmar, March 31, 2025. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

Chinese rescuers transfer a survivor at a quake site in Mandalay city, Myanmar, March 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Dongqiang)

Members from the China Search and Rescue Team and the civilian rescue team of RAMUNION RESCUE jointly transfer a survivor at a quake site in Mandalay city, Myanmar, March 31, 2025. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

Chinese rescuers transfer a survivor at a quake site in Mandalay city, Myanmar, March 31, 2025. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

Chinese rescuers transfer a survivor at a quake site in Mandalay city, Myanmar, March 31, 2025. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)