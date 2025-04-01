China to help quake-stricken Myanmar to overcome difficulties: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- China will carry forward "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship and work with Myanmar to overcome difficulties after a massive earthquake hit the neighboring country on March 28, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Guo Jiakun, the spokesperson for the ministry, on Monday briefed the media on China's disaster relief assistance for Myanmar, where the 7.9-magnitude quake had left 2,056 people dead, 3,900 injured, and 270 missing as of Monday noon, while causing heavy property losses.

Guo noted that China attaches great importance to the disaster situation in Myanmar. In a message to Myanmar's leader Min Aung Hlaing, Chinese President Xi Jinping mourned the deaths and extended sincere condolences to the bereaved families, the injured and the people affected by the disaster.

"A rescue team from southwest China's Yunnan Province was the first international rescue team to reach the quake zone of Myanmar 18 hours after the earthquake. They successfully rescued one person in collaboration with local rescue forces," Guo said, adding that a number of governmental and non-governmental rescue teams from all over China have entered or will soon enter Myanmar.

Up to now, about 400 Chinese earthquake experts, rescue and medical workers have joined in rescue and relief efforts across Myanmar, and Chinese rescuers have successfully rescued six people, Guo said.

China has decided to provide Myanmar with 100 million yuan (about 14 million U.S. dollars) of emergency humanitarian aid. The first batch of urgently needed supplies such as tents, first aid kits and blankets has already arrived in Myanmar, Guo said.

The Red Cross Society of China has also provided disaster relief materials, he added.

China will continue to work with Myanmar to search for survivors, treat the injured, and deliver aid supplies to those affected by the disaster, said the spokesperson.

"We believe that with the support of the international community, the government and people of Myanmar will surely unite to overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes," he added.

