First batch of disaster-relief material by Chinese government arrives in Myanmar

Xinhua) 10:09, April 01, 2025

Staff members prepare to transport the first batch of disaster-relief material offered by the Chinese government at the Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, March 31, 2025. (Photo by Haymhan Aung/Xinhua)

YANGON, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of disaster-relief material provided by the Chinese government arrived here on Monday.

The supplies were welcomed by Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia and Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein, among others.

The supplies included 1,200 tents, 8,000 blankets and more than 40,000 first aid kits, Ma said, adding that more supplies were being prepared and will soon arrive in Myanmar.

She noted that China is willing to assist in Myanmar's earthquake relief and post-disaster reconstruction, and wished the people of Myanmar an early victory over the disaster and reconstruction of their homeland.

Thein said the supplies demonstrated a profound friendship of the Chinese government and people toward the Myanmar people.

A Chinese rescue team arrived first after the earthquake, Thein said, noting that multiple Chinese teams were sent later.

Expressing gratitude to China for its sincere help, Thein said the supplies would be sent to disaster-hit areas soon.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)