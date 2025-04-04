Chinese rescuers provide medical consultations for quake-affected people in Mandalay, Myanmar
A Chinese rescuer checks the condition of a woman at a shelter in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. Chinese rescuers provide medical consultations for quake-affected people at a shelter in Mandalay on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A woman brings her child for medical consultation at a shelter in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. Chinese rescuers provide medical consultations for quake-affected people at a shelter in Mandalay on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A Chinese rescuer provides medical consultations at a shelter in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. Chinese rescuers provide medical consultations for quake-affected people at a shelter in Mandalay on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A Chinese rescuer provides medical consultations at a shelter in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. Chinese rescuers provide medical consultations for quake-affected people at a shelter in Mandalay on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A woman brings her child for medical consultation at a shelter in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. Chinese rescuers provide medical consultations for quake-affected people at a shelter in Mandalay on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Chinese rescuers measure a woman's blood pressure and blood oxygen saturation at a shelter in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. Chinese rescuers provide medical consultations for quake-affected people at a shelter in Mandalay on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A Chinese rescuer examines a child's mouth at a shelter in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. Chinese rescuers provide medical consultations for quake-affected people at a shelter in Mandalay on Thursday. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
A Chinese rescuer performs an ultrasound examination for an elderly woman at a shelter in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. Chinese rescuers provide medical consultations for quake-affected people at a shelter in Mandalay on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A Chinese rescuer applies medicine to a man at a shelter in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. Chinese rescuers provide medical consultations for quake-affected people at a shelter in Mandalay on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A local official (2nd R) expresses gratitude for the medical consultation provided by Chinese rescuers at a shelter in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. Chinese rescuers provide medical consultations for quake-affected people at a shelter in Mandalay on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A Chinese rescuer checks the condition of a child at a shelter in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. Chinese rescuers provide medical consultations for quake-affected people at a shelter in Mandalay on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Chinese rescuers provide medical consultation at a shelter in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. Chinese rescuers provide medical consultations for quake-affected people at a shelter in Mandalay on Thursday. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
A Chinese rescuer checks the condition of a woman at a shelter in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. Chinese rescuers provide medical consultations for quake-affected people at a shelter in Mandalay on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
