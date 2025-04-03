China launches DeepSeek-based emergency translation platform, supporting Myanmar quake relief efforts

Global Times) 13:21, April 03, 2025

Following the earthquake in central Myanmar, the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar said that it has been using a Chinese-Myanmar-English translation system developed on the DeepSeek platform to support earthquake relief efforts, according to CCTV News.

The system was developed in just seven hours by a language service team formed by the Secretariat of the National Language Service Corps of China and Beijing Language and Culture University. So far, more than 700 people in Myanmar have used the platform to assist communication during the emergency, according to the report.

The National Language Service Corps of China is a public-service alliance established under the guidance of the Ministry of Education, the National Language Commission, the Ministry of Emergency Management, and other agencies. Its mission is to provide language support during public emergencies and other key national tasks, helping to overcome communication barriers.

The deployment of this language technology in international disaster relief demonstrates the unique value of language services in advancing the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, according to CCTV News.

