2 Chinese groups deliver earthquake relief to Myanmar
YANGON, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China Foundation for Peace and Development (CFPD) and China Myanmar Economic Cooperation and Development Promotion Association (CMECDPA) on Wednesday jointly delivered relief supplies worth 100,000 yuan (about 13,723 U.S. dollars) to earthquake-affected residents in Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay.
Following the devastating earthquake in Myanmar on March 28, Myanmar Office of CFPD coordinated with local social organizations to launch relief efforts. Together with CMECDPA, they raised funds, organized procurement of essential supplies, and ensured the delivery of aid to hard-hit areas including Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay Region.
At the distribution site, U Aung Kyaw, permanent secretary of Myanmar's Ministry of Education, expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for extending a helping hand to the victims in the aftermath of the earthquake.
He said the joint efforts by Chinese and Myanmar social organizations to provide relief supplies to disaster-affected people, including students and educators, further highlight the Pauk-Phaw (fraternal) friendship between China and Myanmar, rooted in a shared destiny and mutual support across generations.
Photos
