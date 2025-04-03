China Search and Rescue Team carries out joint search and rescue operation in Mandalay, Myanmar
Father of Shin Shin draws a sketch of their home for the rescue team in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. China Search and Rescue Team, assigned by the country's Ministry of Emergency Management, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carried out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence on Tuesday. The 5-year-old girl has been missing since the earthquake last week. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
China Search and Rescue Team, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carry out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Mother of Shin Shin prays in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
China Search and Rescue Team, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carry out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Mother of Shin Shin prays in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
An aerial drone photo shows the collapsed Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
This photo shows the collapsed home of a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
China Search and Rescue Team, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carry out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
This photo shows the collapsed home of a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Parents (2nd and 3rd R) of Shin Shin communicate with rescue team members in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
China Search and Rescue Team, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carry out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Photos
