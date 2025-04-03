China Search and Rescue Team carries out joint search and rescue operation in Mandalay, Myanmar

Xinhua) 09:37, April 03, 2025

Father of Shin Shin draws a sketch of their home for the rescue team in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. China Search and Rescue Team, assigned by the country's Ministry of Emergency Management, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carried out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence on Tuesday. The 5-year-old girl has been missing since the earthquake last week. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

China Search and Rescue Team, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carry out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. China Search and Rescue Team, assigned by the country's Ministry of Emergency Management, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carried out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence on Tuesday. The 5-year-old girl has been missing since the earthquake last week. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Mother of Shin Shin prays in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. China Search and Rescue Team, assigned by the country's Ministry of Emergency Management, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carried out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence on Tuesday. The 5-year-old girl has been missing since the earthquake last week. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

China Search and Rescue Team, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carry out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. China Search and Rescue Team, assigned by the country's Ministry of Emergency Management, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carried out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence on Tuesday. The 5-year-old girl has been missing since the earthquake last week. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Mother of Shin Shin prays in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. China Search and Rescue Team, assigned by the country's Ministry of Emergency Management, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carried out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence on Tuesday. The 5-year-old girl has been missing since the earthquake last week. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

An aerial drone photo shows the collapsed Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. China Search and Rescue Team, assigned by the country's Ministry of Emergency Management, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carried out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence on Tuesday. The 5-year-old girl has been missing since the earthquake last week. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

This photo shows the collapsed home of a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. China Search and Rescue Team, assigned by the country's Ministry of Emergency Management, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carried out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence on Tuesday. The 5-year-old girl has been missing since the earthquake last week. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

China Search and Rescue Team, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carry out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. China Search and Rescue Team, assigned by the country's Ministry of Emergency Management, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carried out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence on Tuesday. The 5-year-old girl has been missing since the earthquake last week. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

This photo shows the collapsed home of a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. China Search and Rescue Team, assigned by the country's Ministry of Emergency Management, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carried out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence on Tuesday. The 5-year-old girl has been missing since the earthquake last week. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Parents (2nd and 3rd R) of Shin Shin communicate with rescue team members in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. China Search and Rescue Team, assigned by the country's Ministry of Emergency Management, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carried out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence on Tuesday. The 5-year-old girl has been missing since the earthquake last week. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

China Search and Rescue Team, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carry out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. China Search and Rescue Team, assigned by the country's Ministry of Emergency Management, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carried out a joint search and rescue operation for a missing child named Shin Shin at the Sky Villa residence on Tuesday. The 5-year-old girl has been missing since the earthquake last week. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)