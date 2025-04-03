Senior Chinese legislator mourns Myanmar earthquake victims
BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Qingwei, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, mourned the victims of the strong earthquake in Myanmar at the southeast Asian country's embassy in Beijing Wednesday.
Zhang expressed deep condolences and sincere sympathy for the heavy casualties and property loss caused by the earthquake on March 28. He said Chinese President Xi Jinping immediately extended condolences to Myanmar's leader Min Aung Hlaing, adding that China was the first to dispatch rescue teams to assist Myanmar and will continue to fully support the Myanmar people in earthquake relief work.
Ambassador of Myanmar to China Tin Maung Swe expressed gratitude for Xi's condolence message on behalf of the Myanmar side.
China has done its best to assist in the quake relief, demonstrating the profound meaning of the Myanmar-China community with a shared future sharing weal and woe, he said, adding that the Myanmar people will always remember this.
