Chinese int'l rescue team continues operations in Myanmar's Mandalay
Members of the China international search and rescue team carry out search and rescue operation at a hotel in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. The China international search and rescue team has continued its rescue efforts in several areas of Mandalay, central Myanmar.
On Tuesday, eight operational groups conducted comprehensive inspections and reconnaissance at five key locations, covering a total of 30 buildings, with disinfection of an area of around 2,000 square meters. (China international search and rescue team/Handout via Xinhua)
Photos
