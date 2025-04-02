Chinese rescuers continue search effort in quake-hit Mandalay

Ecns.cn) 17:06, April 02, 2025

China Search and Rescue Team and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region carry out a joint search and rescue operation at the Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)

The death toll from Friday's devastating earthquake in Myanmar has reached 2,719, with 4,521 people injured and 441 others still missing.

