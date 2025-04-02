Chinese rescuers continue search effort in quake-hit Mandalay
China Search and Rescue Team and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region carry out a joint search and rescue operation at the Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
The death toll from Friday's devastating earthquake in Myanmar has reached 2,719, with 4,521 people injured and 441 others still missing.
China Search and Rescue Team and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region carry out a joint search and rescue operation at the Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
China Search and Rescue Team and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region carry out a joint search and rescue operation at the Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
China Search and Rescue Team and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region carry out a joint search and rescue operation at the Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
China Search and Rescue Team and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region carry out a joint search and rescue operation at the Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Yongnuo)
Photos
Related Stories
- Deep appreciation expressed for nation's swift quake response
- China's Yunnan donates medical supplies to support earthquake relief work in Myanmar
- Chinese embassy delivers cash assistance to Myanmar's Red Cross Society
- Rescuers from Chinese mainland, Hong Kong join hands in quake-rattled Myanmar
- China urges all parties in Myanmar to ensure relief workers, supplies' safety
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.