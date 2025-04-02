Rescuers from Chinese mainland, Hong Kong join hands in quake-rattled Myanmar
China Search and Rescue Team, assigned by the country's Ministry of Emergency Management, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong carry out a joint search and rescue operation at the Sky Villa residence in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025.
Equipment, including snake-eye endoscopes, radar wave all-view cameras and drones, was used in the joint mission. Using drones at the scene, the joint rescue force conducted an assessment to ensure the safety of the rescue.
Locals provided clues on distress sounds at the scene. The Chinese rescuers rushed to the spot only to rule out the possibility of survivors.
Twenty-four rescuers participated in the joint mission. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Temporary direct flights link China's Yunnan city to Yangon following Myanmar earthquake
- Chinese teams rescue six in quake-hit Myanmar
- Chinese teams race against time in Myanmar quake relief
- Chinese rescue team saves survivor after Myanmar earthquake
- First batch of disaster-relief material by Chinese government arrives in Myanmar
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.