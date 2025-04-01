Chinese rescue team saves survivor after Myanmar earthquake

14:25, April 01, 2025

A survivor was rescued Sunday in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, by China's Yunnan Rescue Medical Team, following a magnitude 7.9 earthquake that struck the country Friday.

The elderly man had been trapped for nearly 40 hours under the rubble of Ottara Thiri Hospital. The Chinese team used life detection equipment to find him and rescued him early Sunday.

The rescue team, which arrived in Nay Pyi Taw Sunday, immediately joined local Myanmar firefighters to search for survivors. Their collaboration is part of ongoing rescue operations after the earthquake.

China's Red Cross Society (RCSC) has also sent urgent humanitarian aid to Myanmar. The supplies, dispatched from Yunnan's disaster relief center, include 300 tents, 2,000 blankets, 600 folding beds, and relief kits for 2,000 households.

According to Myanmar's State Administration Council, the earthquake has killed at least 1,644 people. Rescue teams are working to assist those affected by the disaster.

