Temporary direct flights link China's Yunnan city to Yangon following Myanmar earthquake
(Xinhua) 16:43, April 01, 2025
KUNMING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The "Mangshi-Mandalay-Yangon" round-trip route has been temporarily adjusted to a direct flight service between the city of Mangshi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, and Myanmar's Yangon, following the Myanmar earthquake on Friday, according to Dehong Mangshi Airport.
The temporary direct flights will operate five times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from April 1 to May 8, following the closure of Mandalay International Airport due to the 7.9-magnitude earthquake.
Dehong Mangshi Airport will continue to monitor the recovery of Myanmar's aviation transportation and maintain close coordination with Myanmar National Airlines to adjust flight arrangements based on actual needs.
