China's Yunnan donates medical supplies to support earthquake relief work in Myanmar

Xinhua) 13:05, April 02, 2025

Staff members transfer donated medical supplies at Dehong Mangshi Airport in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 1, 2025.

The Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan donated a batch of medical supplies worth more than 240,000 yuan (around 33,011.76 U.S. dollars) on Tuesday to support earthquake relief work in Myanmar. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

Donated medical supplies are pictured at Dehong Mangshi Airport in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 1, 2025.

Staff members load donated medical supplies onto a plane at Dehong Mangshi Airport in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 1, 2025.

Staff members load donated medical supplies onto a plane at Dehong Mangshi Airport in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 1, 2025.

Staff members load donated medical supplies onto a plane at Dehong Mangshi Airport in Mangshi City, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 1, 2025.

