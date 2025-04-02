Home>>
China urges all parties in Myanmar to ensure relief workers, supplies' safety
(Xinhua) 16:48, April 02, 2025
BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China strongly urges all parties in Myanmar to ensure the safety of earthquake relief workers and supplies from China and other countries, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
In response to a query at a daily press briefing, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that relief supplies provided by the Red Cross Society of China have arrived in Myanmar and are on their way to the disaster-stricken area of Mandalay.
"At present, relief workers and supplies are safe," Guo said.
