Over 500 Chinese rescuers aid Myanmar

08:58, April 03, 2025 By Yan Dongjie, Wei Xiaohao

Members of the Chinese Red Cross International Emergency Response Team work overnight in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025. (Wei Xiaohao/chinadaily.com.cn)

China's swift response to the earthquake in Myanmar and its continuous support for rescue and relief efforts, including the deployment of the largest number of rescue teams and personnel, have been widely recognized by the government and people of the Southeast Asian country.

Li Ming, spokesman for the China International Development Cooperation Agency, said on Wednesday that nearly 30 Chinese rescue teams, comprising over 500 personnel, are currently assisting rescue and relief efforts in Myanmar.

"We deployed rescue teams within the critical 72-hour window. Following the principle of proximity, a rescue team from Yunnan province reached Myanmar within 18 hours of the earthquake," Li said.

As of Wednesday evening, Chinese teams had rescued nine survivors, according to China's Ministry of Emergency Management.

The ninth survivor — a man trapped under rubble in Mandalay for over 120 hours — was rescued by the Chinese national rescue team and the China International Search and Rescue Team at 5:40 pm local time. He was in stable condition at the time of rescue, the ministry said.

On Tuesday, Mandalay Mayor U Kyaw Hsan expressed his gratitude in person to members of the Chinese civil rescue team Ramunion.

During the days-long cross-border rescue operation, the team searched 26 collapsed buildings, rescuing five survivors and recovering 12 bodies in 72 hours. Local residents spontaneously brought tea and fruit for the team as a gesture of appreciation.

According to Li, despite disruptions to transportation and communication networks, the first shipment of China's emergency humanitarian aid, including 1,200 tents, 8,000 blankets, and over 40,000 first-aid kits, was delivered to Myanmar's capital, Nay Pyi Daw, on Tuesday for distribution among displaced residents.

The second shipment of relief supplies from China, including 800 tents, 2,000 blankets, 3,000 boxes of biscuits and 2,000 boxes of bottled water, is scheduled to be shipped on Thursday, he said.

The Red Cross Society of China has also provided 1.5 million yuan ($206,000) in cash aid, while Yunnan has donated 6.1 million yuan worth of disaster relief supplies, he added.

In Mandalay, many people whose homes were destroyed in the magnitude 7.9 earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday are now living outdoors.

"We need temporary shelters such as tents," said U Kyaw Kyaw, a resident who is currently sleeping on a mat on the riverbank. "I have seen the rescue teams from China working here. I want to thank them."

Shen Tingchong, from the Red Cross Society of China, said that while one team is supporting rescue operations, another is preparing for the construction of temporary shelters for the displaced people, including setting up toilets and water supply facilities.

"We will also carry out a disinfection drive, as post-disaster infectious diseases also need to be taken seriously," Shen added.

Zhang Guangrui, leader of the Blue Sky Rescue Team from China, said his squad has been searching for two days for an 84-year-old woman trapped under a collapsed building in Mandalay. "We are sparing no efforts. As victims are scattered in different places, many civil rescue forces and volunteers are required," he said.

Ma Yuehua, the victim's daughter, said the rescue team consulted with her and her family members about the building's structure before deciding on their next course of action. "I really want to see my mother as soon as possible. The Chinese rescue team has been helping us for two days. I am grateful for their tireless efforts," she added.

Li Yanlin, a third-generation Chinese immigrant in Myanmar, said, "We are very grateful to all the Chinese rescue teams for coming to help us."

Li Ming, from the China International Development Cooperation Agency, said that China is willing to continue supporting the people in Myanmar according to their needs.

"We believe that with the joint efforts of China and the international community, the people of Myanmar will soon overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes," he said.

According to Myanmar's State Administration Council, the earthquake has resulted in more than 3,000 deaths and 4,515 injuries. As of Wednesday, 649 people had been rescued and 351 were still missing.

