Mandalay's post-quake nights ablaze with rescue-led hope
Members of the Chinese Red Cross International Emergency Response Team unload relief supplies overnight in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 2, 2025. A magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. (Photo by Wei Xiaohao/chinadaily.com.cn)
Members of the Chinese Red Cross International Emergency Response Team unload relief supplies overnight in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 2, 2025. (Photo by Wei Xiaohao/chinadaily.com.cn)
Local residents rest in a mosquito net while the emergency light beside lights up the dark night in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 2, 2025. (Photo by Wei Xiaohao/chinadaily.com.cn)
Local residents have dinner in a makeshift tent close by the Mandalay Palace in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 2, 2025. (Photo by Wei Xiaohao/chinadaily.com.cn)
Residents line up for relief supplies donated by local Chinese in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 2, 2025. (Photo by Wei Xiaohao/chinadaily.com.cn)
