Mandalay's post-quake nights ablaze with rescue-led hope

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:52, April 03, 2025

Members of the Chinese Red Cross International Emergency Response Team unload relief supplies overnight in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 2, 2025. A magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28. (Photo by Wei Xiaohao/chinadaily.com.cn)

Local residents rest in a mosquito net while the emergency light beside lights up the dark night in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 2, 2025. (Photo by Wei Xiaohao/chinadaily.com.cn)

Local residents have dinner in a makeshift tent close by the Mandalay Palace in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 2, 2025. (Photo by Wei Xiaohao/chinadaily.com.cn)

Residents line up for relief supplies donated by local Chinese in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 2, 2025. (Photo by Wei Xiaohao/chinadaily.com.cn)

