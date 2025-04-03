China dispatches largest rescue team, saves nine survivors in Myanmar earthquake

(Photo/Courtesy of Guixing Rescue Team, Zhuji, Zhejiang Province)

As of Wednesday, China has rescued nine survivors from the deadly earthquake in Myanmar and has sent the largest number of rescue teams and personnel to assist in local disaster relief efforts, according to data released by the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) on Wednesday.

China will also dispatch two expert teams for post-disaster epidemic prevention and loss assessment, a spokesperson from the agency said.

The Chinese rescue team successfully extricated a male survivor at a hotel on Wednesday afternoon in Mandalay, marking the ninth survivor saved by China, the Xinhua News Agency reported. The man, an employee of the E-outfitting Golden Country Hotel, had been trapped for over 120 hours and was in stable condition when rescued.

"The people of China and Myanmar share a deep 'paukphaw' (fraternal) friendship, and we feel a strong sense of empathy for the suffering of the Myanmar people," Li Ming, spokesperson for the CIDCA, told a press conference on Wednesday.

"Under joint efforts, China was the first country to announce emergency assistance to Myanmar, the first to dispatch rescue teams, and the first to rescue earthquake survivors," Li said.

Southwest China's Yunnan Province, which neighbors the Southeast Asian country, sent medical teams to Myanmar just 18 hours after the earthquake. With over 500 rescuers, China is the country with the largest number of teams and personnel dispatched to Myanmar, Li said.

In addition, the China Foundation for Rural Development (CFRD), in collaboration with Nay Pu Town and Aung Thuka Temple in Mandalay, has built a temporary settlement community. This is the first temporary settlement community funded by a Chinese social organization following the earthquake. The community will be managed by Myanmar, the Global Times learned on Wednesday.

The temporary settlement community consists of 35 tents and can accommodate 100 households, housing over 500 individuals. In a video recorded by a Global Times reporter on site, two little girls are playing, hopping and laughing in the tent hand in hand. In another video, a local resident clasped her hands to the camera, while expressing gratitude for letting her family have a proper place to stay.

Despite challenges including disrupted transportation and communication infrastructure, China has managed to deliver the first batch of relief supplies - including 1,200 tents, 8,000 blankets, and over 40,000 emergency aid packages - near Naypyidaw on Tuesday, and they have already been distributed to the disaster victims. The second batch of aid supplies is rapidly being assembled, and is scheduled to arrive in Myanmar on Thursday, the CIDCA revealed.

Additionally, the Red Cross Society of China has provided 1.5 million yuan ($206,700) in cash assistance, while Yunnan Province has donated 6.1 million yuan worth of disaster relief supplies.

Next, China will send two expert teams for post-disaster epidemic prevention and loss assessment. They will not only be responsible for on-site treatment of the injured but will also work with Myanmar to carry out mitigation efforts and share their expertise, Li noted.

The death toll from Friday's 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,003, with 4,515 injured and 351 still missing, according to Myanmar authorities on Wednesday.

