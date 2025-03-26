Giant panda Fu Bao returns to public view after health care

People's Daily Online) 16:39, March 26, 2025

Photo shows the giant panda Fu Bao at the Shenshuping giant panda base of the China Conservation and Research Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda)

The giant panda Fu Bao made her return on March 25, 2025 at the Shenshuping giant panda base in southwest China's Sichuan Province, following a rehabilitation period of more than 100 days, according to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. Fu Bao is now in good health.

In December 2024, she was observed trembling while foraging and was promptly given a physical examination and placed under close monitoring by keepers and veterinarians.

Photo shows the giant panda Fu Bao at the Shenshuping giant panda base of the China Conservation and Research Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda)

After undergoing a series of medical examinations, including blood tests and screenings for parasites and infectious diseases, no abnormalities were detected. To ensure Fu Bao's health and to better facilitate monitoring, feeding, and observation, she was then moved to a non-exhibition area to rest and recover.

During January and February this year, Fu Bao displayed normal estrus behavior and received attentive care from keepers and veterinarians. Additionally, renowned experts from Beijing were invited to collaborate with the panda base's veterinary team for a joint consultation to further investigate the possible causes of her trembling.

The latest test results for the panda indicated no abnormalities. Based on her current condition and medical examination results, experts determined that she was fit for public display.

Regarding the trembling condition that Fu Bao experienced, the center is currently collaborating with relevant institutions to conduct genetic testing and pathological research.

Photo shows the giant panda Fu Bao at the Shenshuping giant panda base of the China Conservation and Research Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda)

Experts explain that occasional slight muscle twitching in giant pandas is not uncommon. This seemingly abnormal phenomenon is typically a spontaneous neuromuscular response, characterized by sudden muscle contractions that cause no noticeable pain or discomfort. In most cases, it is considered a normal physiological reaction.

Fu Bao has now returned to a newly upgraded outdoor habitat. Keepers, who have cared for the panda throughout, expressed their joy at her return. The outdoor enclosure has been enhanced with climbing structures, fallen logs, and additional greenery to enrich Fu Bao's living environment.

Visitors are encouraged to observe the panda responsibly, avoid feeding it, and refrain from behaviors that could disturb its well-being.

Photo shows the giant panda Fu Bao at the Shenshuping giant panda base of the China Conservation and Research Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda)

Photo shows the giant panda Fu Bao at the Shenshuping giant panda base of the China Conservation and Research Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo courtesy of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda)

