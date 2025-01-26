Giant panda couple makes public debut in Washington

Xinhua) 08:31, January 26, 2025

Giant panda Qing Bao eats an apple at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 24, 2025. The giant panda couple, Bao Li and Qing Bao, made their first public appearance on Friday since their arrival at the Smithsonian's National Zoo here. Sent as part of a 10-year international giant panda protection cooperation program, the three-year-old pandas, Bao Li, male, and Qing Bao, female, departed their hometown in Sichuan Province and arrived in the U.S. capital city on Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The giant panda couple, Bao Li and Qing Bao, made their first public appearance on Friday since their arrival at the Smithsonian's National Zoo here.

Attending the ceremony to celebrate the official public debut of the pandas hosted by the zoo, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng said: "Embracing pandas is embracing peace and friendship."

"Our shared love for pandas has deepened my conviction that China and the United States have much more in common than what divides us," said Xie.

Highlighting the achievements on panda cooperation, he said: "I will feel more confident that as long as we work together, we can make big, great things happen, to the benefit of both our countries and the world."

Brandie Smith, director of the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, thanked China for sending a new pair of giant pandas to Washington.

The collaboration between the United States and China on the conservation and research of giant pandas has yielded fruitful results and helped the number of giant pandas grow steadily, which has been a success story, said Smith.

Sent as part of a 10-year international giant panda protection cooperation program, the three-year-old pandas, Bao Li, male, and Qing Bao, female, departed their hometown in Sichuan Province and arrived in the U.S. capital city on Oct. 15, 2024.

Giant panda Bao Li eats bamboo at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 24, 2025. The giant panda couple, Bao Li and Qing Bao, made their first public appearance on Friday since their arrival at the Smithsonian's National Zoo here. Sent as part of a 10-year international giant panda protection cooperation program, the three-year-old pandas, Bao Li, male, and Qing Bao, female, departed their hometown in Sichuan Province and arrived in the U.S. capital city on Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Giant panda Bao Li eats bamboo at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 24, 2025. The giant panda couple, Bao Li and Qing Bao, made their first public appearance on Friday since their arrival at the Smithsonian's National Zoo here. Sent as part of a 10-year international giant panda protection cooperation program, the three-year-old pandas, Bao Li, male, and Qing Bao, female, departed their hometown in Sichuan Province and arrived in the U.S. capital city on Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Giant panda Qing Bao eats a carrot at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 24, 2025. The giant panda couple, Bao Li and Qing Bao, made their first public appearance on Friday since their arrival at the Smithsonian's National Zoo here. Sent as part of a 10-year international giant panda protection cooperation program, the three-year-old pandas, Bao Li, male, and Qing Bao, female, departed their hometown in Sichuan Province and arrived in the U.S. capital city on Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Kids look at the giant pandas at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 24, 2025. The giant panda couple, Bao Li and Qing Bao, made their first public appearance on Friday since their arrival at the Smithsonian's National Zoo here. Sent as part of a 10-year international giant panda protection cooperation program, the three-year-old pandas, Bao Li, male, and Qing Bao, female, departed their hometown in Sichuan Province and arrived in the U.S. capital city on Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

A staff member dressed in panda costume shows the key to the gate of panda house at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 24, 2025. The giant panda couple, Bao Li and Qing Bao, made their first public appearance on Friday since their arrival at the Smithsonian's National Zoo here. Sent as part of a 10-year international giant panda protection cooperation program, the three-year-old pandas, Bao Li, male, and Qing Bao, female, departed their hometown in Sichuan Province and arrived in the U.S. capital city on Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Kids perform during the ceremony to celebrate the official public debut of the giant pandas at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 24, 2025. The giant panda couple, Bao Li and Qing Bao, made their first public appearance on Friday since their arrival at the Smithsonian's National Zoo here. Sent as part of a 10-year international giant panda protection cooperation program, the three-year-old pandas, Bao Li, male, and Qing Bao, female, departed their hometown in Sichuan Province and arrived in the U.S. capital city on Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng addresses the ceremony to celebrate the official public debut of the giant pandas at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 24, 2025. The giant panda couple, Bao Li and Qing Bao, made their first public appearance on Friday since their arrival at the Smithsonian's National Zoo here. Sent as part of a 10-year international giant panda protection cooperation program, the three-year-old pandas, Bao Li, male, and Qing Bao, female, departed their hometown in Sichuan Province and arrived in the U.S. capital city on Oct. 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)