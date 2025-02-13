We Are China

Giant panda cub enjoys special treat for Lantern Festival in Guangzhou

Ecns.cn) 14:51, February 13, 2025

A giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" plays at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

"Mei Zhu" enjoyed a special treat made of carrots and bamboo leaves for the Lantern Festival on Wednesday.

A giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" eats a special treat at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" eats a special treat at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" plays at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" plays with her mom at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

