Giant panda cub enjoys special treat for Lantern Festival in Guangzhou
A giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" plays at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)
"Mei Zhu" enjoyed a special treat made of carrots and bamboo leaves for the Lantern Festival on Wednesday.
A giant panda cub nicknamed "Mei Zhu" plays with her mom at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 12, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)
